CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be sunny and cold with high temperatures in the mid 20s. The normal high should be in the mid 30s.
Sunday brings the chance of snow by afternoon. Total snow accumulation could be an inch or two with lesser amounts to the far south.
Temperatures will warm to a high in the low 30s Sunday, followed by a nice warmup that brings temperatures to normal and above.
Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the 40-degree range!
Forecast:
Saturday: Sunny. HIGH: 25
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. LOW 18
Sunday: Snow by afternoon, with an inch or two possible. HIGH: 32
Extended: We warm to the mid 30s by Monday into the 40 degree range by Tuesday and Wednesday!