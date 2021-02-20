CHICAGO (CBS) — At least six people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday night, and one of them had been killed.
The fatal shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West 79th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police found a man between about 30 and 40 years old lying face up next to his vehicle with a gunshot to the back of his head.
The man was not able to provide any information to police due to the severity of his injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. Saturday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 12:10 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was walking north in the 7200 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, when a black Mercedes Benz sport-utility vehicle pulled up alongside him and the person inside fired shots. The man was shot in the thumb and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. The offending driver made a U-turn and headed south on Kedzie Avenue.
- At 4:59 a.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was shot in the knee by an unknown assailant in the 4100 block of West 13th Street in Lawndale. The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
- At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was outside in the 11200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Roseland, near Palmer Park, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy was shot in the right hand and groin, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. The Fire Department said the boy was in serious condition.
- At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and foot in the 100 block of South Canal Street, between Monroe and Adams streets in the West Loop Gate. Police said he was approached by an assailant who took out a gun and shot him. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
- At 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was standing on the corner in the 9700 block of South Escanaba Avenue in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and four people got out and fired shots at him, police said. The victim was shot in the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.