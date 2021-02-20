CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 42 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,172,824, including 20,234 deaths.
In the last 24-hour period, 73,212 tests were reported, bringing the total to 17,547,531.READ MORE: Ed's Driveway: Mercedes-Benz E450
As of Friday night, 1,551 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. OF those, 351 were in intensive care and 171 were on ventilators.READ MORE: One Chicago Neighborhood Gets Snow Removed To Avoid Battles For 'Dibs'
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19 is 2.8%.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Cold, Sunny Saturday, But A Warmup Is On The Way
Friday 77,813 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190. The total number of doses of vaccine delivered or allocated to the state so far is 2,702,175.