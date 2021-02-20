By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of a luxury coupe. You don’t have to be afraid of the snow in this coupe. When you see the 4Matic on the back of the car, it means all your wheels can work to keep you connected on the road, and you’ll be well connected in the Mercedes-Benz E450.

First, the obvious: This is a beautiful car. Its beauty is backed up by great performance that comes from a three-liter, six cylinder engine that develops a hearty 362 horsepower. The EQ electric motor system even gives it more power that makes this car a rocket off the line — zero to 60 in around five seconds. The ride is outstanding, and the handling is crisp.

If you think this is a great looking car on the outside, wait until you climb inside. This is a luxury interior that’s classic Mercedes, from the wood to the leather. Besides the beauty, it’s a quiet and comfortable environment that delivers hours of enjoyable driving. It’s a great road car.

Loaded with safety features, the E450 is quite an impressive package at a starting price below $70,000. That may seem like a lot of money but, keep in mind, we’re talking about an E-Class Mercedes-Benz.

If you’re looking for a mid-sized luxury car like an Audi A6 or a BMW 5 Series, you really owe it to yourself to take the Mercedez-Benz E450 for a test drive.