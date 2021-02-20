DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Saturday evening in a house in the Greater Grand Crossing community.

The fire was contained to the second story of one-and-a-half-story the house near 74th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, the Fire Department said.

A photo showed flames shooting from the second-story front window.

The fire had been extinguished by 8:45 p.m.

Four adults and one child were displaced, the Fire Department said.

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago was assisting with the displaced people.

