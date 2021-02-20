CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Saturday evening in a house in the Greater Grand Crossing community.
The fire was contained to the second story of one-and-a-half-story the house near 74th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, the Fire Department said.
A photo showed flames shooting from the second-story front window.
Working Fire near 74th & Cottage is now out. No injuries or transports. 4-1-10 pic.twitter.com/8OVUXTnCfu
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2021
The fire had been extinguished by 8:45 p.m.
Four adults and one child were displaced, the Fire Department said.
The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago was assisting with the displaced people.