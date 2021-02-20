CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,449 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 14 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 654,660 along with 11,912 deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is available on our website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 654,660
🔹 Total deaths: 11,912
🔹 Tests administered: 7,721,658
🔹 Total individuals vaccinated: 880,844
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/rml4BH8uh7
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) February 20, 2021
So far, 3,076,245 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,069,866 on Friday. A total of 7,721,658 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Saturday, 880,844 people in the state have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 424,148 are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH