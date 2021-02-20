DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Indiana, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,449 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 14 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 654,660 along with 11,912 deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 424 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 3,076,245 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,069,866 on Friday. A total of 7,721,658 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hoosiers 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of Saturday, 880,844 people in the state have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 424,148 are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH

