CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man is facing charges after Indiana State Police say he drove 111 mph in a 60 mph zone without a license and then led police on a chase.
Anthony Hayes, 22, of Chicago is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, which is a felony, and reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver license, both misdemeanors.
On Friday, police say, a trooper tried to stop the driver of a 2007 Dodge Charger for going 111 mph in a 60 mph zone on US 41 near County Road 850 North in Warren County, Indiana, but the driver did not stop.
The trooper pursued the driver south to US 41 and County Road 650 South, where he ended the pursuit.
Shortly after that the driver ran off the road on US 136 near County Road 800 West, exited the vehicle, and asked for a ride from a passing driver. A Covington Police officer arrived on scene and took Hayes into custody without incident, according to ISP.