CHICAGO (CBS) — An adult and four children were injured Saturday evening in a rollover crash on Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue.
A car lost control and hit a light pole and flipped over at the entrance ramp to northbound Lake Shore Drive, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department called an EMS Plan I, automatically sending five ambulances to the scene.
The driver was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Three children were taken to the same hospital, and a fourth was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately listed.