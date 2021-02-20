LaVine Scores 38, Bulls Hold Off Struggling KingsZach LaVine scored 38 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

24 For Charlie Moore As DePaul Beats St. John'sCharlie Moore had a season-high 24 points as DePaul narrowly beat St. John’s on Saturday night.

No. 5 Illinois Dominates Minnesota For 7th Win In RowFrom pregame warmup drills though the pickup-game vibe of the second half, the Illinois players kept filling Minnesota's mostly empty arena with chants and cheers.

Spring Training 2021: Jake Arrieta Excited To Be Back With Cubs, Michael Kopech Returns From Absence From White SoxJake Arrieta said Saturday that wearing No. 49 again at Wrigley Field is going to be special.

Hurricanes Pull Away To Beat BlackhawksNino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist to help the Hurricanes cool off the Chicago Blackhawks with a victory Friday, continuing the 28-year-old winger's resurgence.

#3 Michigan Takes On #4 Ohio State Sunday: CBS' Bill Raftery Says Key Will Be 'Can Buckeyes Contain Hunter Dickinson'A clash between top four teams is set for Sunday on CBS and Raftery is looking forward to seeing what the Buckeyes answer is for the Wolverines talented freshman.