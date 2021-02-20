CHICAGO (CBS) — More snow. That’s the last thing Chicago needs right now.

But one neighborhood says it’s ready for it after some hard work Friday. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry shows us this creative solution could make dibs a thing of the past.

In the Back of the Yards community, parking after a blizzard, like in many Chicago neighborhoods, is a hot commodity. That’s why Jose Gutierrez is pleased to hear and see all this commotion on his block.

It looks like a construction zone, but in reality, city crews and contract workers are removing all of the snow piled up.

“As you can see, we’re scooping out the snow. We’re not shoveling it. We’re removing it out of the neighborhood to help residents get back to life,” said 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez.

Seven dump trucks have hauled away at least 75 different loads of snow on Friday alone. This method is an attempt to eliminate the need for that old Chicago tradition of “dibs.”

“The added bonus of what we’re doing is if it’s open and clear curb-to-curb you don’t need dibs anymore.” Lopez said. “You don’t need to fight with your neighbor anymore over who dug what out because now it’s all wide open.”

That’s why Jose Gutierrez was quick to jump in his truck to finally move. He’s limited his driving in the past week because the moment he leaves, there’s someone quick to pull in.

But this time, big equipment is right behind, ready to get rid of all that thick icy snow he’s been parking over.

“It’s pretty bad,” Gutierrez said. “Sometimes you slip and fall from the ice and snow.”

Alderman Lopez said this effort does not come at an extra cost to taxpayers. But he knows with more snow expected this weekend, something had to be done in the 15th ward.

“In communities like ours, African American and Latino communities that often seem to be the last on the list, for them to be first in getting this done today it sends a very positive message in my mind,” Lopez said.

Crews hauled the snow to a city-owned lot nearby. They will return Saturday and when it said it done, an estimated 200 truck loads of snow will end up here and off the streets.