CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in the South Loop area Saturday afternoon.
At 3:30 p.m., the man was shot in the shoulder and foot in the 1100 block of South Canal Street, just north of Roosevelt Road.
Police said he was approached by an assailant who took out a gun and shot him.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. His condition was not immediately available.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. His condition was not immediately available.

No one was in custody late Saturday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.
An earlier notice from police indicated that this shooting happened in the 100 block of South Canal Street, which would be between Monroe and Adams streets in the West Loop Gate. This information was not correct.