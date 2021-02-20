CHICAGO (CBS) — Jake Arrieta said Saturday that wearing No. 49 again at Wrigley Field is going to be special.

Cubs fans hoping they can actually be in the stands to see that, and hoping Arrieta can regain some of the form he had in his previous stint with the Cubs.

“It’s really just to prove that I’m still capable of performing at a high level – the level that I expect to perform at. The last three years weren’t to my expectations. I had to deal with several physical setbacks – you know, a meniscus which I had to pitch through all of ’18, which was tough; ultimately had to have bone spurs taken out of my elbow again. But having said that, I just didn’t perform the way I was capable of,” Arietta said. “I have a lot in the tank. I have a lot to still accomplish in this game, and I’m excited that it’s going to happen in this Cub uniform again.”

Arrieta is back after three disappointing and injury plagued seasons with the Phillies.

He said those physical issues actually caused some changes to his mechanics. He’s hoping a return to the Cubs and their coaches here – including Manager David Ross, who caught one of his no-hitters – will help get him back on track.

At White Sox camp, Michael Kopech is back after not pitching in an MLB game since 2018.

Kopech was injured for the 2019 season, then opted out of last season because of COVID-19 and he says a lot of personal reasons as well – including becoming a father.

Now, he said he is so happy to be back playing baseball.

“This is a team that could clearly win without me, but I want to be a part of a winning team, and as long as they want me to be part of it, that’s exciting for me,” Kopech said. “And as far as the team goes, they respected my decision. They allowed me to spend some time getting better by myself, and since I’ve been back, they’ve ben nothing but helpful with me getting ready for the season.”