CHICAGO (CBS) — Trevor Williams is expected to be part of a revamped Cubs pitching rotation – and probably nobody is more thrilled about that than his dad, who grew up in Chicago as a Cubs fan.

Richard Williams sent out a tweet after son Trevor Williams signed with the Cubs – saying that kids grow up so fast, and showing baby Trevor foreshadowing his own future on the left.

In the blink of an eye, they grow up so fast. Go Cubs!!! pic.twitter.com/0CIvNoUBbf — RICHARD WILLIAMS (@SDRICH7777) February 5, 2021

Trevor Williams didn’t grow up in Chicago, and didn’t grow up a Cubs fan, but he is excited to try to get his career back on track here – and he seems to be genuinely excited for how excited his dad is.

“He was thrilled. He was over the moon. He is a diehard Cubs fan. He loves the Cubs. He’s always loved the Cubs. I have pictures of myself in Cubs onesies when I was younger. I grew away. I was just a Cubs fan by family – just by blood – but obviously, I didn’t grow up in the Chicago area. I grew up in San Diego, and I became more of a Padres fan in a sense. But we still have a lot of family there,” he said.

And Williams noted that those family connections are paying off even before he arrives.

“My grandma called me immediately and offered her two-bedroom house to our family of five so we can stay with her during the season. I’m good friends with the priest chaplain here – Father Burke Masters – he said, ‘Hey, we have a couple of rooms at the rectory down the street if you guys want to come stay with us.’ So there’s going to be familiarity. There’s going to be familiarity in Chicago even though I’m not from here. But my dad was thrilled. It was his dream for me to be a Major League Baseball player – but to put on a Cubs uniform and play for his favorite team is just icing on the cake,” he said.

Richard Williams said for four years, he even worked at Wrigley Field as an usher – something he just so happens to have in common with CBS 2’s Jim Williams.

So hopefully, fans will be allowed into the ballpark so Richard Williams can watch his son pitch in person at Wrigley this summer.