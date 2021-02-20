DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in the West Loop Gate Saturday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., the man was shot in the shoulder and foot in the 100 block of South Canal Street, between Monroe and Adams streets.

Police said he was approached by an assailant who took out a gun and shot him.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. His condition was not immediately available.

No one was in custody late Saturday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.

