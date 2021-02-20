PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was found dead Saturday afternoon in a snowbank in Park Ridge.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Ridge police were called to the rear parking lot at 800 W. Higgins Rd., and found the woman’s body. She was about 40 years old, police said.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out In House In Greater Grand Crossing
The cause of the woman’s death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.READ MORE: At Least 6 Shot, 1 Killed In Chicago Weekend Violence
Park Ridge police were conducting a death investigation with assistance from the Major Crimes Assistance Team Forensic Unit.MORE NEWS: Car Stolen With Dog Inside In Albany Park
The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no danger to the public, police said.