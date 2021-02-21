CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a woman and two young girls with a knife in a Bronzeville apartment building early Sunday morning.
The victims could be seen being wheeled out of the building to ambulances after 4:30 a.m.
Police will not say if it was the father attacking his family, but they did call the situation a domestic dispute. A SWAT team had to be called to their apartment in the 4400 block of South Wabash Ave.
The 43-year-old woman suffered cuts to her hands and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The girls, 14 and 6, both suffered cuts on their backs and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.