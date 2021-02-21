CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Transportation on Sunday dispatched 211 snow plows as more snow returned to the Chicago area.
The snow plows and salt spreaders will focus on handling snow on major streets and Lake Shore Drive.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Snow Returns
Streets and San warned that the snow could make for slick road conditions during the Monday morning commute.READ MORE: At Least 14 Shot, 2 Killed In Chicago Weekend Violence
Snow yet again overspread the area Sunday evening.
Mostly light snow is expected, but it could come down in heavy bursts at times. Totals will amount to 2 to 3 inches northwest of the city, 1 to 2 inches in the city, and under an inch south of I-88.MORE NEWS: Boy, 16, Shot Dead In Little Village
To view the city’s snow fleet in real time, go to www.chicagoshovels.org.