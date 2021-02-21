CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies with snow beginning by late afternoon. The total accumulation by Sunday night will be between one and three inches, with the higher amounts to the northwest of the city. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 30s.
Snow ends Sunday night, and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s again.
Temperatures warm to the low 40s by Tuesday.
Forecast:
Sunday: Snow by late afternoon. Total of 1 to 3 inches by nighttime. HIGH: 34
Sunday night: Snow ends. LOW: 27
Monday: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36
Tuesday: Sunshine. HIGH: 42