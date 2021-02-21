CHICAGO (CBS) — Light snow overspreads the area late Sunday afternoon into the evening.
It should arrive in the city around 5 to 6 p.m.
Mostly light snow is expected, but it could come down in heavy bursts at times. Totals will amount to 2 to 3 inches northwest of the city, 1 to 2 inches in the city, and under an inch south of I-88.READ MORE: At Least 11 Shot, 1 Killed In Chicago Weekend Violence
The snow ends around midnight. It will also be a bit blustery Sunday night with gusts of up to 30 mph, and lows in the upper 20s.
We've warmed about freezing Sunday – the warmest we've been in over two weeks. On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy and milder with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
We could flirt with 40 by Tuesday, which will be the warmest day of the week.