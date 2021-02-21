CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,585 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 35 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,174,409, including 20,269 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 75,269 tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total to 17,622,800.
As of Saturday night, 1,468 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 356 were in intensive care and 170 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20 is 2.7%.
On Saturday 13,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state, bringing the total number of doses administered in Illinois to 2,151,952, including 282,820 for longterm care facilities. The total number of doses delivered or allocated to Illinois so far is 2,702,175, according to IDPH.