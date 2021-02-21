CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was shot early Sunday morning in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police say the shooting happened at 5:14 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Kolmar Avenue.
The victim was going east on Interstate 290 when the vehicle was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers say an 18-year-old Chicago man sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries from the gunfire.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to contact ISP at (847)294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.