CHICAGO (CBS) — Sources late Sunday confirmed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will sign a new criminal justice reform bill into law on Monday.
Among the bills recently passed in Springfield is an end to cash bail.READ MORE: Concerned Chicagoans To Head To Winter Storm-Ravaged Texas With Supplies
The measure allows defendants to go free at a judge’s discretion without bail while they await trial.
Some law enforcement groups have criticized the measure, saying it will undermine public safety.READ MORE: Center Receives Grant Of Nearly $700,000 For Work Preserving Legacy Of Emmett Till
Experts to whom we spoke said states with similar laws have not seen an increased risk to the community.
“Some of the backlash that you were hearing that you’re talking about is partisan in nature, so it shows to me that it is not about policy – it is about politics,” said state Sen. Elgie Sims Jr. (D-Chicago).
“There are some provisions in the bill that do take time to accomplish – so they don’t necessarily – the bill’s singed, and they need to implement it tomorrow,” said state Sen. David Welter (R-Morris). “There are portions of this bill that’ll be one, two years out.”MORE NEWS: Chicago Vaccine Angels Try To Bridge Gap For Those Who Can’t Find Vaccine Appointments
The reform bill also requires all police officers to use body cameras.