CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 888 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 35 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 655,541 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 11,947, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 425 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,083,947 people in the state have been tested in the state, up from 3,076,245 on Saturday. A total of 7,754,038 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported the ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, 889,607 people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, and 436,849 are fully vaccinated.