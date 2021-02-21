MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — One correction officer was killed and another was wounded Sunday in a stabbing attack the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
Indiana State Police said at 2:40 p.m., an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area at the prison.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Snow Returns
Both correction officers were taken to Franciscan St. Anthony House Hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead, state police said. The other officer was in serious condition.READ MORE: Report: Qinxuan Pan, Person Of Interest In Murder Of Yale Grad Student With Chicago Ties, Stole Car In Massachusetts Before Heading To New Haven
Tymetri Campbell, 38 – an inmate at the prison – is facing several preliminary charges, including murder, state police said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our staff and their families,” the Indiana Department of Correction said.MORE NEWS: Department Of Streets And Sanitation Sends Out 211 Plows As More Snow Arrives
No further details were released Sunday night.