CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot early Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
At 12:05 p.m., a 24-year-old woman got into a quarrel with man on the street in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue, and the man pulled a gun and shot her, police said.
The man also shot two men – ages 53 and 60 – who were standing in front of a house at the location, police said.
The woman was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 53-year-old man was shot in an unknown part of the body and the 60-year-old man was shot in the left arm and they were taken to the same hospital. Police did not specify any of their conditions.
Area Two detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.