Spring Training 2021: New Pitchers Settling In -- Zach Davies For Cubs, Lance Lynn For White SoxThey say pitching wins championships. Maybe that's old-school thinking, but both the Cubs and White Sox made major offseason moves there – with big names coming and going.

Another Rough Night For Northwestern As They Get Taken Down By WisconsinNo. 21 Wisconsin shut down lowly Northwestern Sunday night.

Trevor Williams' Diehard Cubs Fan Dad Is Thrilled To See His Son Pitching For His Favorite TeamTrevor Williams is expected to be part of a revamped Cubs pitching rotation – and probably nobody is more thrilled about that than his dad, who grew up in Chicago as a Cubs fan.

LaVine Scores 38, Bulls Hold Off Struggling KingsZach LaVine scored 38 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

24 For Charlie Moore As DePaul Beats St. John'sCharlie Moore had a season-high 24 points as DePaul narrowly beat St. John’s on Saturday night.

No. 5 Illinois Dominates Minnesota For 7th Win In RowFrom pregame warmup drills though the pickup-game vibe of the second half, the Illinois players kept filling Minnesota's mostly empty arena with chants and cheers.