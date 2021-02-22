CHICAGO (CBS) — It will finally be mild for the next seven days, with each day topping out above the freezing mark.
Look for steady temps in the middle 30s and westerly breezes through the night Monday night.
Highs on Tuesday should easily reach into the 40s. For Wednesday, the high is 40.
A weak disturbance will pass well to our north. A random sprinkle or flurry is possible along the Wisconsin state line.
Otherwise, we get a huge break from shoveling!