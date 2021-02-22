SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority Yellow Line was shut down Monday afternoon due to an incident involving a train at the Dempster Street terminal in Skokie.
The CTA said shuttle buses are running between Dempster-Skokie and the other end of the line at Howard to replace service.
The CTA also advised users to take the No. 97 Skokie bus.
Information on what happened with the train to cause the shutdown was not immediately released.
