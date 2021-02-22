EFFINGHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) launched a campaign for governor Monday.
The state senator and Southern Illinois farmer made the announcement with his wife that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.
Bailey outlined a plan he said would reform the state.
He has been a high-profile opponent to Gov. JB Pritzker over the past year, particularly on the subject of pandemic restrictions and policies.
Bailey was elected to the state Senate in November. He previously served in the state House of Representatives.
As a state representative, Bailey filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s authority to issue executive orders during the virus outbreak, but lost the legal battles in that case.