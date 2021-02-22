CHICAGO (CBS)– Some seniors in Evanston got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
It's part of a program with a goal of making sure low income seniors, living in units owned by the Housing Authority of Cook County, are vaccinated.
"A little more than half of our residents are African American and Latinx, so our efforts to support vaccination programs in our Housing Authority of Cook County facilities has an impact on health care access for Brown or Black people," Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president said.
Cook county leaders want to ensure these residents can get their vaccines without leaving their home. A partnership with Walgreens and the CDC, through the Pharmacy Partnership program, allowed for the vaccine distribution.
Cook County will be able to host three vaccination clinics at Walchirk apartments.