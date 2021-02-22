(CBS Local)– “Floribama Shore” returns for season four on MTV and the gang is going from the warm Gulf Coast to the snowy and cold mountains of Montana. The cast shot the new season during the pandemic and that means fans will be seeing a whole different side of the crew this year.

CBS Local caught up with Candace Rice, Nilsa Prowant and Jeremiah Bouni to discuss how this show has changed their lives, what goes down in season four and what it was like to travel to Montana during the pandemic.

“The coolest part was going from location to location,” said Rice, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s completely different filming in the middle of a pandemic. We had to be more creative with the whole entire thing because we obviously couldn’t go out and interact with people. The coolest part was figuring out how creative we could get in a house.”

“Going through what everyone has gone through with COVID-19, you didn’t know how everybody was going to act,” said Bouni. “We were quarantined in one house together and going through all of these protocols. I think it was the weirdest and best part of filming because we were used to going to the bars and getting drunk and coming back drunk messes. This time we basically stayed at home and we got into a lot more conversations than we usually do. We really got down to the bottom of a lot of relationships as well.”

“This time around filming really prepared me for motherhood,” said Prowant. “It was like I had six other children to make sure they stayed alive. Even though we’re stuck in a house together and we can’t go anywhere, they will still find things to destroy. It’s just incredible.”

Season four begins Tuesday, February 23 on MTV. The cast hopes the entertainment of this season provides an escape from everything going on in the world right now.

“I think people are going to love it the most this time around because there are so many more personalities that came out so much more this season,” said Rice. “You got to see so much of us because we just had each other. People enjoy watching us. We are who people really are on the weekends when they get off work. We’re just that on TV in front of everybody.”

“It was people from different backgrounds of the South and for me, I was very stubborn in my ways coming into the house in the first year,” said Bouni. “I felt like that was the only way to handle the situation. How to cook a pizza, how to clean the dishes, how to stop a fight. How to fry a bologna sandwich. It taught me a lot too and to be more accepting. If I want them to know who I am, I have to give them the same level of respect.”

