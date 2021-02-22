DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Hyde Park Art Center will reopen Monday.

The art center has three new exhibits, showcasing Chicago artists. Preregistration is required to visit.

Galleries will allow up to 25% of their usual capacity.

