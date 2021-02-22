CHICAGO (CBS) — Four days after resigning his Illinois House seat, former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan on Monday also announced he is resigning as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

A news release from the Illinois Democrats said Vice Chair and Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will take over as interim chair until a new chair is named.

Madigan’s resignation as party chairman is effective immediately. He was first elected to the role in 1998.

“Over the last two decades, we have elected a diverse array of Democrats across Illinois and helped send a hometown Chicago leader to the White House, turning Illinois into a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest,” Madigan said in the release. “Together, we faced conservative extremism and stood up for working men and women. I’m confident the Democratic Party of Illinois will continue to cement our place as a beacon of progressive values. My work would not have been possible without the support of my family, Shirley, Lisa, Tiffany, Nicole and Andrew. I thank each of them for their unwavering love and support that has allowed me to do this work for so long.”

Madigan resigned his seat as a state representative this past Thursday, little more than a month after surrendering the gavel as Speaker of the Illinois House.

Initially on Thursday, Madigan released a statement saying his resignation would be effective at the end of February. But later the same day, has since issued a letter saying his resignation was effective immediately.

On Sunday, Madigan selected Edward Guerra Kodatt to fill his seat. For the past four years, Kodatt has worked as infrastructure manager for Ald. Marty Quinn (13th).

Madigan lost his seat as Illinois House Speaker only after he was implicated last year in the sweeping ComEd bribery scandal.

“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois. The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois,” Madigan said in a statement.

Despite Madigan’s nearly 40-year reign as Speaker, during which he became seen as the most powerful politician in the state, it had appeared certain for weeks he would not get another term, after 19 House Democrats announced last year that they would not vote to re-elect him due to the ComEd scandal, leaving him short of the 60 votes he need