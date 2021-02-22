PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — The cause of death for a woman whose body found in a snowbank in Park Ridge over the weekend is pending toxicology reports, but foul play is not suspected, officials said Monday.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Ridge police were called to the rear parking lot at 800 W. Higgins Rd., and found the woman’s body.READ MORE: CTA Yellow Line Shut Down Due To Incident Involving Train At Dempster-Skokie
Park Ridge police announced Monday that the woman was identified as Tisha Garrison, 40. Police said Garrison was homelesss and had been staying at various Chicago homeless shelters.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Garrison’s body on Monday and found no signs of external trauma. The cause of death is pending the toxicology lab report, but police said they do not suspect foul play.READ MORE: Person Shot, Wounded On Dan Ryan Expressway Near 43rd Street
Neighbors said Saturday night that police told them it might have been in the snowbank for days.
“The police came by the house earlier and asked for our footage from our security system to see if anybody’s walked by on Monday night,” neighbor David Frede told CBS 2’s Steven Graves. “They said that they suspected it might have been Monday night because the body was obscured by snow.”MORE NEWS: Car Recovered In Logan Square After Being Stolen With Dog Inside In Albany Park; Dog Returned To Owner
Neighbors said nothing was caught on their cameras. Nearby business workers who might know anything were gone – their shops closed for the night.