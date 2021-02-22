CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating a crash that left several people injured.
The incident happened around 11:54 Monday morning near 74th and Racine. A pedestrian was struck in the collision. Police said it's unclear how many vehicles were involved.
Crews with the Chicago Fire Department were on the scene.
Six people were injured in the crash. The pedestrian was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in, according to police, "potentially critical condition." The others were taken to area hospitals.
This is a developing story.