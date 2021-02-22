CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were arrested and charged with carjacking a University of Chicago medical worker.
The victim was on his way to work January 7 when he stopped at a Kenwood BP gas station.
Prosecutors said the teens held up the man at gunpoint and stole his SUV.
Gas station surveillance video helped detectives link the teens to the carjacking, after they were arrested for an unrelated crime over the weekend.
A judge ordered the teens held in custody. Another hearing is set for Tuesday.