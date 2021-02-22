CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago-based Boeing is grounding all of its 777 airplanes equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver on Saturday.
Only minutes into flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu, two of the engine's fan blades were fractured and the front had come off.
On Sunday, United Airlines immediately removed 24 of its Boeing 777 airplanes from service out of an abundance of caution.
Then Boeing itself says it suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage planes.
This as the NTSB investigates the cause of the right engine fire.
United is the only U.S. airline with this type of engine. Japan has also suspended them until an investigation is complete.