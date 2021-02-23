CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was charged Tuesday in three carjackings and with possessing a stolen vehicle.
The boy was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Lawndale, police said.
He was accused in three carjackings in West Town in January, and with stealing a car that had been left running in Logan Square.
Police said the boy carjacked a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman on Jan. 16 in the 2900 block of West Walton Street, another on Jan. 20 from a 36-year-old woman in the 2500 block of West Chicago Avenue, and another that same day from a 64-year-old man in the 2900 block of West Walton Street.
The boy is also accused of taking an unattended vehicle in the 1900 block of North Rockwell Street on Jan. 20.
The boy was charged with three felony counts of vehicular hijacking and one count of possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
Carjackings have been at an epidemic level in Chicago this winter.