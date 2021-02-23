CHICAGO (CBS) — The United States has reached a somber milestone as 500,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Almost 20% of those deaths happened in just the last month as cities and state across the country, including Illinois, begin to ease restrictions.

Over the weekend, a CBS 2 viewer reached out with concerns about what they saw happening in a west suburban concert venue.

It looks like a fun, pre-pandemic concert, but the only problem is the videos of the show were snapped on Saturday night at a venue in west suburban Lombard. It is not the first time Brauer House has been at the center of a CBS 2 Investigation.

Fresh cigarette butts were left outside the front door at “B*House Live.” Several social media videos posted over the weekend claim to show the “Out Cold Vol. 2” concert. SnapChat Maps show video after video geolocated to Brauer House.

It was advertised on Facebook as a “socially distant” event. Promoters said tickets and tables were “very limited” and there would be “temp checks at door.” “Wear a mask,” the invite said.

But videos from Saturday only show a few.

According to Phase 4 guidelines of the Restore Illinois Plan, all gatherings are capped at 50 people or fewer.

One of the DJs advertised by the venue posted his view from the stage with the comment, “Chicago I love you.” It looks like more than 50 people.

So how was this party allowed to happen, especially after a proposed New Years Party had already raised the alarm?

CBS 2 tried the owner that we spoke with back in December. He eventually called back and said he is no longer part of management. CBS 2 emails and messages to the current management were read, but there was no response.

In December, the Village of Lombard said the venue has been the subject of complaints before and has been working with the DuPage County Health Department with regard to enforcement. Monday the Health Department said ongoing complaints and investigations are confidential and, therefore, not available.

“We will get back to you if details become available that can be shared and are relevant to public health response,” they said.

Monday the Village of Lombard said they have not received any complaints regarding this specific event, but the Village had been coordinating with the Health Department and State agencies regarding previous violations. A spokesperson said the matter is currently under investigation.