CHICAGO (CBS) — Buona Beef on Tuesday announced it will be hiring 500 new employees at restaurants in the Chicago area.
A total of 300 employees will be hired to work at existing locations, while 200 more will be hired for new locations set to open this year.
Buona reported it hopes its hiring process will help some Illinois residents who have lost their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is hiring for positions ranging from part-time entry level jobs to full-time and general manager-level positions in the city and suburbs.
Those interested in applying or learning more can go to this link.
