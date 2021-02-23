CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly a year after the city’s lakefront, playgrounds, and indoor swimming pools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Park District plans to begin reopening them soon.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said the Chicago Park District will announce the reopening plans on Tuesday as the city continues to see improvements in coronavirus metrics.READ MORE: Video Shows Brauer House In Lombard Holding Concert That Appears To Have Large Crowd, Few Masks, No Social Distancing
The mayor’s office said the Park District will begin reopening public access points to parks east of Lake Shore Drive, and will lift restrictions on lakefront parking.
In the coming weeks, the Park District also will unlock gates and prepare all 500 playgrounds and nature spaces in the city to reopen.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccines Delayed After Weather Affects Shipments Across Country
Indoor pools at Park District facilities also will reopen and offer limited aquatics programming during the Spring, with registration beginning March 8.
“The District urges residents to enjoy the parks responsibly by following safety guidance including social distancing, wearing a mask and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently,” a spokesman for the mayor’s office said in an email.
The city’s lakefront parks and beaches have been closed since March, as have the Park District’s playgrounds and indoor swimming pools.MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Struck By Metra Train In LaGrange; Delays Expected On BNSF Line
The Lakefront Trail reopened in June, with a requirement that visitors keep moving, and the city only opened half of the 50 access points to the lakefront at that time.