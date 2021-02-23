CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s now a little easier to take a trip.

And for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, they’ll be able to move more freely through states in the city of Chicago’s orange zone.

According to the city’s health department, “those who are fully vaccinated and have not had symptoms are exempt from the orange tier quarantine / pre-arrival test requirement.”

The city’s definition of “fully vaccinated” means being at least two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or at least two weeks after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

“Fully vaccinated travelers must monitor their health for 14 days after travel and if they experience symptoms potentially consistent with COVID-19, they must self-isolate until clinical evaluation and COVID testing,” according to a news release.

Despite being fully vaccinated, travelers still have to adhere to COVID restrictions. They include wearing a mask, maintaining a proper social distance, practicing recommended hand hygiene and to avoid crowd.

There are now only 31 states on the city of Chicago’s travel order.

Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan are now back in the yellow zone.

If you go to any states grouped in the orange category, you must quarantine for ten days or have a negative COVID test less than 72 hours before you return.

The city updated its Emergency Travel Order on Tuesday. Alaska was moved from the yellow to orange tier and Washington D.C., Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arkansas, Washington, Michigan, Maine, Missouri, Oregon have moved from the orange to the yellow tier.

Rules for the newest travel order take effect Friday February 26.