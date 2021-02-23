DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Highs made it well into the 40s on Tuesday with full sun thanks to a ridge of high pressure overhead.

As the high drifts east Tuesday evening, mid-level clouds approach from the next system in the Plains. The cold front passes mid-morning Wednesday.

All the precipitation stays north over Wisconsin. We just may start the day with clouds until the front passes and then winds shift to become west/northwesterly.

The gusty, dry wind flow will help clear the skies by Wednesday afternoon.

The low for Tuesday night will be in the mid- to upper 30s. The high for Wednesday is 39.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 40. We stay mild all week.

