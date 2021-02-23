DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is in effect.

Tuesday’s temperatures are going to be near 44 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

READ MORE: Over $60,000 Raised For ISP Trooper In A Coma After Being Hit While Assisting In Crash On I-55 Near Joliet

READ MORE: Fashion Designer Chicago Playground Accused Of Taking Payments For Clothes Through Cash App And Never Sending Them

Temperatures will remain in the 40s or upper 30s.

MORE NEWS: A Warning For Lake Michigan Ice Walkers: Don't Do It

There are no major rain or snow chances in the seven-day forecast.