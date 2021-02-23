CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois continues making progress in the fight against COVID-19, reporting a average infection rate below 3% for the ninth day in a row on Tuesday, the longest such stretch since last summer.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,665 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as well as 27 more deaths.READ MORE: Tiger Woods Undergoing Surgery For ‘Multiple Leg Injuries’ Suffered In Rollover Crash In California
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,177,320 cases, including 20,330 deaths.
The state’s 7-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.8%, and has now been below 3% for nine days in a row. That’s the longest the rate has been that low since a 12-day stretch from late June to early July.READ MORE: Mayor Lightfoot Says Forcing Out U.S. Attorney John Lausch Before Successor In Place 'Puts Our City At Risk'
As of Monday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 361 patients in the ICU and 172 on ventilators. It’s the second lowest overall number of hospitalizations statewide since the end of September.
Meantime, Illinois has received a total of 2,752,885 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since shots were first available in December. A total of 2,254,982 inoculations have been administered as of Monday night, and a total of 590,854 people are now fully vaccinated in Illinois, accounting for 4.64% of the state’s population.MORE NEWS: 'We Do Not Stick Strictly To Those Phases': Arwady On Why Some Chicago Neighborhoods Are Allowing Anyone 18 And Over To Get A COVID Vaccine
Over the past week, Illinois is averaging 55,917 doses of vaccine administered per day.