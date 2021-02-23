DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally struck by a Metra train in LaGrange Tuesday morning.

According to the LaGrange Fire Department, the man was crossing the tracks at Kensington and Burlington avenues just before 7 a.m.

Inbound and outbounds trains are halted near LaGrange Road, according to Metra. Extensive delays are expected.

The incident is under investigation.

