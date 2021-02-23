CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally struck by a Metra train in LaGrange Tuesday morning.
According to the LaGrange Fire Department, the man was crossing the tracks at Kensington and Burlington avenues just before 7 a.m.READ MORE: Over $60,000 Raised For ISP Trooper In A Coma After Being Hit While Assisting In Crash On I-55 Near Joliet
READ MORE: Fashion Designer Chicago Playground Accused Of Taking Payments For Clothes Through Cash App And Never Sending Them
Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near LaGrange Road, train #9502 struck a pedestrian. Extensive delays are expected, updates will be provided.
— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) February 23, 2021
Inbound and outbounds trains are halted near LaGrange Road, according to Metra. Extensive delays are expected.
MORE NEWS: A Warning For Lake Michigan Ice Walkers: Don't Do It
Metra Alert BNSF – Train #9506 and #9530 will not operate today due to the ongoing pedestrian incident near LaGrange. Train #1306 or a delayed inbound train will accommodate the Customers.
— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) February 23, 2021
The incident is under investigation.