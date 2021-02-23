Tiger Woods Undergoing Surgery For ‘Multiple Leg Injuries’ Suffered In Rollover Crash In CaliforniaWoods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” and was then transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

Mayor Lightfoot Says Forcing Out U.S. Attorney John Lausch Before Successor In Place 'Puts Our City At Risk'"It makes zero sense for John Lausch to be replaced. John Lausch has done a yeoman’s job," Lightfoot said. "To replace him at this time, I think, puts our city at risk,"

'We Do Not Stick Strictly To Those Phases': Arwady On Why Some Chicago Neighborhoods Are Allowing Anyone 18 And Over To Get A COVID Vaccine“Our vaccination strategy from day one has been to prioritize communities and settings that have been most impacted by COVID-19 and to distribute vaccine equitably."

Appeals Court Tosses $44.7 Million Verdict Against City In Shooting Of Michael LaPorta By Off-Duty Cop Patrick KellyA federal appeals court has thrown out a $44.7 million judgment against the city of Chicago, awarded by a jury more than three years ago over off-duty Officer Patrick Kelly’s shooting of his friend, Michael LaPorta, after a night of heavy drinking.