CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox already have one of the most potent offenses in baseball, but there might be another big bat on the way.
First baseman Andrew Vaughn was the third overall pick in the 2019 draft. Now he’s is trying to make this team – most likely as the Sox designated hitter.READ MORE: Boy, 14, Charged In 3 January Carjackings In West Town
“I think it’s just – you’ve got to go out there and have trust, and trust the work I’ve put in; trust the work we’ve been doing here, and just know that if we go out there and play the game right, take everything seriously, it will all work out,” Vaughn said.READ MORE: Cook County Public Guardian Speaks Out After He Said He And His Department Were Being Silenced By DCFS
For the Cubs, Ian Happ is expected to be the leadoff man again this season. After winning his arbitration case against the team last week, Happ can focus on the field.
A year ago, Happ was fighting to make the everyday lineup. Now he’s entering camp looking to take that next step.MORE NEWS: Video Shows Moment When Woman Was Hit, Killed By SUV In Englewood; Police May Have Been Pursuing Driver
“It’s a different type of Spring Training for me. I can’t say that my preparation coming in has been any different,” Happ said. “But from a mental perspective; from a mindset, great to be coming in with that concrete knowledge of where I’ll be playing and kind of where I’ll in the lineup.”