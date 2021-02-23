Arlington International Racecourse To Go Up For Sale, But 2021 Race Schedule To Go ForwardChurchill Downs said it does not expect any sale of the property to be completed before the conclusion of the 2021 race schedule, which includes dates from April 30 through September 25.

Tiger Woods Undergoing Surgery For ‘Multiple Leg Injuries’ Suffered In Rollover Crash In CaliforniaWoods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” and was then transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

Author David Ritz On New Book 'KG: A-Z': Kevin Garnett Is A 'Force Of Nature'A new Simon & Schuster book explores the life and NBA career of Kevin Garnett in an interesting and unique way.

Coby White Scores 24 As Bulls Hand Rockets 8th Straight LossCoby White scored 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls used a big third quarter to pull away for a win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Spring Training 2021: Abreu Delayed Working Out With White Sox, While Most Of Cubs Full Squad In PlaceMonday marked the first day of full-squad workouts for the Cubs and White Sox in Arizona.

Spring Training 2021: New Pitchers Settling In -- Zach Davies For Cubs, Lance Lynn For White SoxThey say pitching wins championships. Maybe that's old-school thinking, but both the Cubs and White Sox made major offseason moves there – with big names coming and going.