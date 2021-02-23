CHICAGO (CBS) — A harrowing rescue in Schiller Park, as firefighters raced to get to a suburban woman, trapped for 10 hours under a collapsed awning.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports on how they got her out.
The weight of the melting snow brought down an awning trapping a woman underneath. The fire department used an airbag to lift the heavy awning.
Dramatic video shows Schiller park firelighters aggressively working to free that woman from under the large awning that was covered in snow and ice. The canopy was stabilized with wooden struts and the woman in her 50s was pulled out after an airbag was used to slowly raise the awning, similar to a jack.
The fire chief said the woman went out sometime around 12:00 or 1:00 Monday afternoon to shovel and it wasn't until 10:15 last night that a family member called 911.
Ten hours later, the woman was eventually rescued and taken to a nearby trauma center. A source told CBS 2 she is still there.