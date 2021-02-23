CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — For the first time in four years, the Bulls officially have an All-Star.
The NBA coaches have voted in Zach LaVine as Eastern Conference reserve.
LaVine has been to All-Star weekend plenty of times before, winning two dunk contests and an MVP award at the Rising Stars game. But this will be his first time in the All-Star Game itself.
LaVine has felt that he should have earned the honor the last two seasons.
LaVine definitely taken the next step. He is currently 6th in the NBA in scoring, averaging nearly 29 points a game.
He just tallied his fifteenth 30-point game of the season – and has significantly improved his defense.
