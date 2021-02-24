DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Charges were filed again the driver who fatally struck a mother of three while she was walking just a few blocks from her home.

Issac Wade, 20, was charged with felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Surveillance video captured the final moments of 43-year-old Lakisel Thomas’s life as she was walking near 74th and Racine Monday afternoon.

That’s when a silver SUV went through a red light and slamed into the red SUV heading west, before striking Thomas.

Police said they were investigating whether the crash may have stemmed from a traffic pursuit that began four blocks away.

